José Soriano provides solid innings as Angels take series win over Mariners

Angels starter José Soriano delivers during the first inning of a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

José Soriano gave up one run in 7⅔ innings, Luis Rengifo delivered a key two-run single in his return from the injured list, and the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday night.

The Angels won for the sixth time in the last eight games thanks to another strong pitching performance from Soriano (6-7), who pitched more than seven innings and threw 100 pitches for the first time this season.

Pitching for the first time in 10 days and facing Seattle for his second straight start, Soriano gave up only three hits and struck out five. The only run Soriano gave up came after Jason Vosler doubled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a double play.

Seattle lost for the seventh time in eight games and another lackluster effort offensively came on the day the Mariners put Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment first baseman Ty France (South Hills High).

In six of those seven losses, Seattle has scored two runs or fewer.

Seattle loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Ben Joyce got Jorge Polanco to fly out to the warning track in center field to end the threat.

The Angels scored all five runs in the fifth inning against Seattle All-Star Logan Gilbert (6-6), although the Mariners had two errors. Mickey Moniak walked with the bases loaded to force in one run.

Zach Neto laid down a sacrifice bunt that Gilbert fielded, but he overthrew catcher Cal Raleigh allowing two runs to score. Rengifo then capped the inning with his single to left-center field. It was his first game since July 3 after sitting out because of inflammation in his right wrist.

In his first start since the break, Gilbert went 6⅔ innings and struck out eight, and just one of the five runs he gave up was earned. Gilbert retired the first 12 batters before running into trouble.

Up next: Seattle will start right-hander Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. The Angels have not named a starter.