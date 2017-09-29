Before Angels defeat the Mariners, Garrett Richards reflects on his arm issues

His Angels teammates have long called Garrett Richards “Bullet,” a nod to both his projectile-like pitches and the intensity with which he used to throw them. The nickname dates back to his college career at the University of Oklahoma, where he knew not how to pitch, only to release every throw at maximum effort.

Eight years as a professional and two seasons of struggling with right arm injuries have taught him the name no longer fits him. Richards returned from biceps nerve irritation this month throwing at a slightly lower intensity, in greater control of his pitch location, and came away convinced it is his best path.

“I think that that’s me now,” Richards said before the Angels beat Seattle, 6-5, on Friday at Angel Stadium. “I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the overthrowing and trying to throw your best bullet on every pitch. Having taken a step back and re-thinking things, I think moving forward it not only helps me, but makes me more efficient.”

After his Wednesday start in the game that eliminated the Angels from postseason contention, Richards will shut down all throwing until mid-December. His five September starts, he said, eliminated his lingering doubts about his readiness for 2018.

“Peace of mind, right now, is kind of the main thing for me,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t get to where we wanted to get to, but next year is looking good.”

Richards, 29, will be eligible for free agency after next season. He said Friday that he is open to signing an extension with the Angels, but has heard nothing about one. His injuries, obviously, complicate any potential talks, and lighten his likely salary in his final year of arbitration.

Between his first and second arbitration years, Richards’ salary more than doubled, from $3.2 million to $6.43 million. He had thrown more than 200 innings. Once he threw only 34 2/3 innings in 2016, his salary increased only 6%. He threw 27 2/3 innings this season.

He was one of many Angels’ pitchers to miss significant time due to injury this season, a reality he said they often questioned among themselves.

“We ask ourselves that all the time,” Richards said. “When somebody goes down, we’re all just like, ‘Wow, really? This is happening?’

“But I don’t think there’s any method to the madness. I think it’s just sheer bad luck, to be real.”

