Angels' Maybin saddened by Fenway Park events Monday

Over his 11 major league seasons, Angels left fielder Cameron Maybin has never experienced what his friend, Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones, did Monday night at Boston’s Fenway Park, when a handful of fans shouted racial epithets and another heaved a bag of peanuts at him.

“But, like most of the black, African American, ballplayers,” Maybin said, “I have heard of things like that happening in Boston.”

Maybin’s cousin, Rashad McCants, played several seasons in the NBA in the 2000s. Maybin said McCants warned him long ago “about Boston not being the friendliest to African Americans.”

Maybin has spent most of his career in the National League, but he has played five games at Fenway Park, including two as recently as 2015. He said he had never encountered racial issues in Boston or in any other major league cities, but he said Monday’s news made him sad.

“It’s unfortunate, man,” Maybin said. “It’s unfortunate that we go to work, to come out here, like Adam said, to take care of our families, provide, and play the game that we love to play, try to put on a show for fans, the people who make it possible for us to come out here and make what we do fun because it excites them.

“It’s unfortunate that you have to endure that while you have to put on a show for people who do appreciate the game.”

Maybin said he has known and respected Jones for many years.

“I feel for him,” Maybin said. “He’s an awesome dude, and I think he’s handled it as well as someone could handle it. I don’t think there’s a right person, but if it was gonna happen to somebody, Adam has handled it as well as I think someone could handle something like this.”

The president of the Red Sox, Sam Kennedy, and the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred, today condemned the actions of the “few” who hurt Jones.

Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura