Angels to place Alex Meyer on the disabled list

The Angels will place right-hander Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list because of back spasms, General Manager Billy Eppler said Wednesday.

To take his spot on the active roster, the Angels will recall right-hander Brooks Pounders. To make Meyer’s next scheduled start Thursday afternoon against Tampa Bay, they will recall right-hander Daniel Wright, who has already been used as a spot starter this year.

Meyer, 27, has experienced shoulder pain in his past, but has never been placed on the DL because of a back issue. In five starts for the Angels this season, he has recorded a 5.79 earned-run average. He’s improved after a turbulent start.

Following his best outing, against Detroit 10 days ago, Meyer said he had been questioning whether he belonged as a starting pitcher in the big leagues. He had long been a top prospect, but most scouts have since pegged him as bound for the bullpen because of his 6-foot-9 frame and according inability to consistently repeat his delivery.

The Angels acquired Meyer at last year’s non-waiver trade deadline, and they have since said they are committed to supplying him opportunities to start. He was the seventh man given a chance to do so for the team this year. First up after an injury to their five-man group that started the season was JC Ramirez, then Meyer, then Wright.

Their pitchers continue to get hurt, much like last season. Starters Garrett Richards and Tyler Skaggs remain on the disabled list, alongside a litany of relievers and two starters recovering from 2016 elbow ligament replacement surgery, Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano.

