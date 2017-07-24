Angels place Alex Meyer on disabled list

The Angels placed right-hander Alex Meyer on the 10-day disabled list Monday, citing a recurrence of the shoulder inflammation that has plagued him in the past.

The 27-year-old recorded the best start of his career Wednesday against Washington. Facing the team that drafted him, he permitted just one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings.

Had he remained on schedule, Meyer would have next started Wednesday in Cleveland. Because of their recent off days, the Angels do not need to replace him on their roster until Saturday in Toronto.

When the Angels acquired Meyer from Minnesota on Aug. 1 last year, he was recovering from a shoulder injury that had forced him to miss most of the season. They revamped his delivery and his shoulder exercises in an attempt to avoid similar issues. He has said several times this season he believed the alterations were effective.

Meyer missed 10 days in May because of back spasms. In that case, his condition quickly improved, and he only missed one start.

Infielder and former top prospect Kaleb Cowart is with the Angels in Cleveland. He exited triple-A Salt Lake’s Sunday game early, after focusing on second base in recent weeks.

He will officially be promoted Tuesday, likely taking Meyer’s spot on the Angels’ roster.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura