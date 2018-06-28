Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to resume training as a hitter

Shohei Ohtani has been cleared medically to begin work as a hitter, giving the Angels hope they’ll receive a boost soon to their slumping batting order.
The rookie was re-evaluated Thursday in Southern California and received the go-ahead after an MRI exam showed improvement to the grade 2 sprain in his right ulnar collateral ligament.
General manager Billy Eppler wouldn’t give a timetable for Ohtani’s return, but he did indicate Ohtani could face live pitching in a batting cage as early as this weekend.
As for the possible resumption of Ohtani’s pitching career, Eppler said he wouldn’t know more until another re-evaluation in three weeks.
Eppler also said Ohtani will do most of his work in a private and controlled setting as opposed to a more traditional minor league rehabilitation assignment. This will allow the Angels to better direct his recovery.
Ohtani received plasma-rich platelet and stem cell injections June 7. The latest test results suggest the more conservative approach to treatment is working.
Eppler said no doctors of yet have indicated ligament replacement surgery is required. The team hopes Ohtani can avoid such a procedure.
Ohtani has been swinging one-handed and tracking pitches recently to ease his transition back into hitting.
Although the Angels, beset by injuries, certainly could use Ohtani in their starting rotation, getting back in the batting order would be a significant development given their troubles of late.
Entering their game Thursday against Boston, the Angels (41-40) had lost five in a row and fallen into fourth place in the American League West.
Although Ohtani provided several memorable moments offensively during the season’s first two months, he had cooled before going on the disabled list.
In his last 13 games, he is eight for 41 with one homer and four RBIs. During that time, his average fell from .342 to .289.