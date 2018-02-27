Tyler Skaggs tagged for two homers in first spring start as Angels routed by Padres

The Angels lost to the San Diego Padres, 10-4, on Monday at Peoria Sports Complex. The Angels are 2-2 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Shohei Ohtani made his debut as a hitter with a run-scoring single, and Martin Maldonado and Matt Thaiss also had RBI singles. David Fletcher and Kaleb Cowart had two hits apiece.
ON THE MOUND: Tyler Skaggs gave up home runs to Hunter Renfroe and Christian Villanueva and a total of three runs in his first start, which lasted 1 1/3 innings. All the noise came in the second, after Skaggs retired the Padres in order in the first, two by strikeout. Skaggs said he was pleased with his start; he explained he has been focusing mostly on flexibility during his training and said he "felt as strong as I possibly could be." Lefty reliever Jose Alvarez struck out two in one scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: The Angels regulars, most of whom have yet to play this spring, are expected to start appearing in games Tuesday or Wednesday. … Sure sign it's spring training: In the seventh inning, after numerous and near-constant lineup changes, the scoreboard displayed the Angels' left fielder as "Unknown."
UP NEXT: Angels vs. the Colorado Rockies at noon Tuesday at Salt River Fields. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.