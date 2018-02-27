Tyler Skaggs tagged for two homers in first spring start as Angels routed by Padres

ON THE MOUND: Tyler Skaggs gave up home runs to Hunter Renfroe and Christian Villanueva and a total of three runs in his first start, which lasted 1 1/3 innings. All the noise came in the second, after Skaggs retired the Padres in order in the first, two by strikeout. Skaggs said he was pleased with his start; he explained he has been focusing mostly on flexibility during his training and said he "felt as strong as I possibly could be." Lefty reliever Jose Alvarez struck out two in one scoreless inning.