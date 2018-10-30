Angels hire Doug White as pitching coach

The Angels have hired Doug White to be their new pitching coach.
White will join the staff of first-year manager Brad Ausmus, who was introduced at Angel Stadium last week, and replace Charles Nagy. Nagy was the pitching coach for the last three seasons of Mike Scioscia’s tenure as manager.
White, who has been a pitching coach in some capacity since 2003, spent the 2018 season as the Houston Astros’ bullpen coach. Astros relievers had a major-league best 3.03 earned-run average, improving by more than a run their 2017 ERA under White's direction.
Angels pitchers, meanwhile, were 19th in baseball with a 4.15 ERA last season. The 805⅓ innings logged by Angels starters was second-fewest of the 30 teams. The Tampa Bay Rays, who often used relievers to start games, got the least production from their starters.
White will be counted on to help an Angels team that had so many injuries to its pitching staff it used a franchise-record 35 pitchers to get through last season. His resume boasts a specialization in Z-Health, which is a method of training that enhances an athlete’s movement patterns.
Before earning a promotion to the Astros, White was Houston’s minor-league pitching coordinator for two years and a roving pitching instructor from 2014-15. He also coached for five seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.
White, who is from Southern California and is the founder of Passion for Pitching, got his start in professional baseball as the Montreal Expos’ extended spring training and Gulf Coast League pitching coach in 2003.
The Angels have not announced members of Ausmus’ staff but plan to do so in upcoming weeks.