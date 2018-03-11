Upton's three-run homer in the sixth lifts Angels over Rangers

ON THE MOUND: Starter JC Ramirez was impressive, striking out six, walking none and giving up one hit — a solo homer to Nomar Mazara — in 4 1/3 innings. He became the first Angels pitcher to work into the fifth inning. Keynan Middleton pitched 1 2/3 innings as the Angels continue to extend the pitch range of some of their relievers. He gave up one run. Left-hander Jose Alvarez also came back out for a second inning and eventually retired six Rangers while surrendering one run.