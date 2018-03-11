Upton's three-run homer in the sixth lifts Angels over Rangers

Angels 4, Rangers 3
AT THE PLATE: Ian Kinsler's hustle and daring resulted in the game's first run. Advancing to second on a Mike Trout groundout to short, Kinsler just kept going and made it to third. He scored as the play continued when Texas first baseman Joey Gallo threw the ball away. Justin Upton decided the game with a three-run homer in the sixth, giving the Angels the lead. Upton has two homers, eight RBIs and is hitting .333. Shohei Ohtani had a single in three at-bats.
ON THE MOUND: Starter JC Ramirez was impressive, striking out six, walking none and giving up one hit — a solo homer to Nomar Mazara — in 4 1/3 innings. He became the first Angels pitcher to work into the fifth inning. Keynan Middleton pitched 1 2/3 innings as the Angels continue to extend the pitch range of some of their relievers. He gave up one run. Left-hander Jose Alvarez also came back out for a second inning and eventually retired six Rangers while surrendering one run.
EXTRA BASES: In the scariest moment yet of the spring for the Angels, Trout took a pitch off the batting helmet in the sixth. He appeared to be fine trotting to first before being removed from the game as manager Mike Scioscia began pulling his regulars. Scioscia confirmed afterward that Trout was OK. … First baseman Albert Pujols, looking as lean as he ever has as an Angel, made a diving stop on a Mazara grounder in the first inning.
UP NEXT: Angels vs. Cincinnati at 1 p.m. Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West; Radio: 830.