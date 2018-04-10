Angels off to best start since 1987 after 8-3 win over Rangers

Albert Pujols hit his 616th career homer, Martin Maldonado had two RBI singles along with an evasive move to score a run and the Angels extended their best start in more than three decades with an 8-3 win at Texas on Monday night.
The Angels are 8-3 for the first time since 1987, and fourth time in franchise history. Shohei Ohtani, the rookie two-way standout who was chosen AL Player of the Week, didn't play a day after striking out 12 in seven scoreless innings against Oakland.
Pujols led off the fourth with a line shot just inside the pole in left, his second homer this season. He later added a single for his 2,981st career hit.
Jose Alvarez (1-0) retired the only two batters he faced after Angels starter Garrett Richards walked the bases loaded with one out in the fifth. Richards also struck out six in his 4 1-3 innings.
Doug Fister (1-2) struck out five with no walks while allowing three runs in his five innings.
Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez was emphatic in calling Maldonado out in the sixth, but the Angels catcher immediately pointed to manager Mike Scioscia for a replay challenge.
Maldonado came home on Chris Young's double that ricocheted awkwardly off the wall down the left-field line. While the throw beat him to the plate, Maldonado went to both knees and reached around the attempted tag by Robinson Chirinos to make it 5-1.