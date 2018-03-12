Spring training: Angels 4, Cincinnati 3

AT THE PLATE: Ian Kinsler hit a home run in the first inning and his baserunning netted another run two innings later. Kinsler advanced from first base to third base by accurately reading a Mike Trout sinking liner that fell for a hit. He scored on a Justin Upton groundout, timing his break from third and avoiding a tag at home with a clever slide. Albert Pujols had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Garrett Richards walked five batters in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs and three hits. "It was one of those days I was battling a little bit," he said. "You are going to have days like that and you got to figure out a way to get it done." John Lamb walked one batter in 2 1/3 hitless innings. Lamb has a 3.24 earned-run average. Reliever Jim Johnson struck out one batter in a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano will pitch in an intrasquad game Tuesday, a scheduled day off for the Angels. … Jefry Marte (groin), Chris Young (calf) and Nolan Fontana (shoulder) are the hitters scheduled to participate in the game.
UP NEXT: Cleveland at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Goodyear, Ariz. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.