Spring training: Angels 4, Cincinnati 3

ON THE MOUND: Starter Garrett Richards walked five batters in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs and three hits. "It was one of those days I was battling a little bit," he said. "You are going to have days like that and you got to figure out a way to get it done." John Lamb walked one batter in 2 1/3 hitless innings. Lamb has a 3.24 earned-run average. Reliever Jim Johnson struck out one batter in a scoreless inning.