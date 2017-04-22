Angels move ace right-hander Garrett Richards to 60-day disabled list

The Angels crossed fingers and wished upon a few stars, hoping right-hander Garrett Richards could return after sitting out most of last season because of an elbow injury to become the ace he once flirted with becoming.

In his first start this season, he broke down because of a strained biceps and went on the 10-day disabled list.

Now the Angels can’t be certain exactly when he will pitch again, the injury emerging more serious than originally believed. Saturday they moved Richards from the 10-day to the 60-day DL.

The Angels said in addition to the strain there was irritation to the cutaneous nerve in the area, which was contributing to the continued muscle weakness.

Richards, 28, started only six games last season before suffering ulnar collateral ligament damage, an injury that in the past typically meant surgery.

Richards instead opted for stem-cell injections and the elbow appeared to respond well.

Only now there is another arm injury for the right-hander to deal with. The Angels did not say how long they expected him to be out and did not announce the DL move until after manager Mike Scioscia had completed his daily media session.

Cam Bedrosian is put on DL

The Angels were a team without an actual specified closer, although Cam Bedrosian was the understood almost-closer.

Now they don’t even have that.

The Angels placed the right-hander on the 10-day DL Saturday because of a groin strain. Scioscia said Bedrosian tweaked the groin throwing in the eighth inning Friday of the Angels’ eventual 8-7, 13-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bedrosian, who has the team’s only three saves, gave up a two-run double to Justin Smoak on Friday that briefly gave Toronto the lead.

“He came out of the inning and if were tied he said he could go back out there,” Scioscia said. “He was sitting here and it really tightened up. It was sore last night. It's sore today.

“When you have the availability of a 10-day DL, it makes sense. We want to make sure this gets behind him.”

The Angels already have Huston Street, who started as last year’s closer, on the 60-day DL because of a right lat strain. Andrew Bailey, who saved six games for the Angels last September, is also on the DL because of shoulder inflammation.

Roster moves

Roster movement was almost frantic before Saturday’s game. The Angels optioned Friday’s starter, Alex Meyer, back to triple A.

The 6-foot-9 Meyer lasted only 3 2/3 innings Friday against the Blue Jays.

Coming up from Salt Lake City to shore up the bullpen were right-handed relievers Daniel Wright and Kirby Yates. Wright had been up previously, giving up three runs in the four innings of his only appearance.

Short hops

The Angels now have eight pitchers on the DL (Vicente Campos, Andrew Heaney, Nick Tropeano, Mike Morin, Street, Bailey, Richards and Bedrosian). … Jose Bautista’s first home run of the season, a three-run shot in the 13th inning Friday, held up for Toronto’s 8-7 win. … Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar, who left Friday’s game complaining of dizziness, returned to the lineup Saturday.

