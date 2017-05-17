Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been cleared to run

Not three weeks removed from an oblique strain that was expected to sideline him between 10 and 12 weeks, Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs has been cleared to run.

He ran Wednesday, is hopeful to resume throwing within a few days, and believes he can complete his return to a major league mound in far less time than initially projected.

Skaggs said he was in “very happy spirits” after two tough weeks coming to terms with his injury. But he said he had not pegged a particular day to aim to be back.

“I’ve been on the disabled list enough to know to take it day by day,” Skaggs said.

Through five starts, the 25-year-old Skaggs had been the Angels’ best starting pitcher, logging a 3.99 earned-run average and above-average strikeout and walk rates.

This is the fifth year he has pitched in the majors, but never for a full season. After Tommy John surgery and accompanying compensatory injuries, he has grown frustrated with his reputation as an injury-prone pitcher and hoped to debunk it this season.

The Angels have not updated his timetable beyond the typical 10-12 week recovery for an oblique strain of his type.

“I don’t think there’s a schedule to say he’s ahead or behind,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Where the rubber is going to meet the road with Tyler is when he picks up a ball and when he gets on the rubber. That’s when you start to say he’s really making progress.”

Maybin’s timing

Sometime around midnight as Monday turned into Tuesday, Cameron Maybin sat on his couch and watched some highlights from his career year in 2016.

Within the video, he noticed a different timing mechanism within the movement of his feet, and he made a note to revert back to his old approach.

“Very minute,” he described.

On Tuesday, he arrived at the ballpark and learned he’d be leading off for the first time this season. Eight hours later, he had registered the first five-hit game of his major league career.

“I love hitting at the top of the lineup,” he said. “I definitely felt different, I definitely felt better. It's a good feeling to come out, set the tone, and give us a chance to be in position to score runs early.”

Maybin led off again Wednesday in the Angels’ series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Short hops

Right fielder Kole Calhoun received a rare “recharge day” against a right-handed pitcher. His offensive statistics are all below his career norms. …After Wednesday, six of the Angels’ next 10 games will take place in National League stadiums, where Albert Pujols cannot serve as the designated hitter. He’s played first base only twice this season, and it’s unlikely he’ll play the position all six times. Asked about that, Scioscia said he has written down a number of possibilities for Pujols’ playing schedule. “We’ll check with our medical department, check with Albert and see when he’s out there at first base and how often,” Scioscia said.

