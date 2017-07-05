Angels' Matt Shoemaker and Huston Street suffer setbacks

The Angels received unwanted news Wednesday about two of their pitchers.

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker experienced renewed soreness in his forearm during his Tuesday rehab start in the minor leagues. The plan to build his innings in preparation for a major league return ceased, and Shoemaker is due to undergo more tests on the forearm, manager Mike Scioscia said.

“I don’t think Matt felt as good as he anticipated he was going to feel in yesterday’s outing,” Scioscia said. “Hopefully, it’s just a little bump in the road.”

Shoemaker first felt pain near the top of his forearm nearly four weeks ago. He exited early from the second start in which it bothered him and was quickly placed on the disabled list. As of last week, he said, the soreness had vanished.

“He had some of the same symptoms crop back up,” Scioscia said Wednesday.

Reliever Huston Street did not give up a run in four innings since he returned from a March lat strain that kept him out more than three months. But two or three pitches before the end of his last outing, Sunday against Seattle, Street felt a twinge in his groin during his delivery.

The Angels could not afford to wait for the soreness to abate, so they placed him on the 10-day disabled list. Street can be activated at the start of the second half, July 14.

“When somebody’s down for four or five days, that strains the bullpen, especially with our rotation not getting that length we’d like to get,” Scioscia said. “Huston, he’s gonna be shut down now. We don’t know how much work it’s going to take. Hopefully, it’s ready in the allotted time.”

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Street’s injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain, the least severe of the three grades.

But even Grade 1 strains can require more than a month to heal. Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock, who has a history of groin injuries, missed seven weeks this season because of a strain the Diamondbacks said was Grade 1. Last year, Detroit right-hander Jordan Zimmermann missed 12 days because of a strain the Tigers said was Grade 1.

The Angels recalled right-handed reliever Eduardo Paredes from triple-A Salt Lake to take Street’s roster spot.

Short hops

Right-hander Garrett Richards had been scheduled to undergo a significant examination of his biceps this week. Instead, that will happen Monday. He has suffered from nerve irritation in the muscle since April. In the best-case scenario, the club has said, Richards will be able to begin a throwing program afterward. … Left-hander Tyler Skaggs, who last week suffered a setback returning from an oblique strain, on Wednesday threw his first bullpen session since the aggravation.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura