Nolan Schanuel has four RBIs, but Angels fall to the Athletics

Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker hit home runs, Mitch Spence gave up one hit over 5 1/3 innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Angels 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Brett Harris added a two-run double for Oakland, which had lost seven of its previous eight games and 17 of 21.

Nolan Schanuel had two hits and four RBIs for the Angels, who had won six of its previous seven games.

Advertisement

Butler and Rooker homered off Angels starter José Soriano in a four-run fourth inning.

Rooker’s 16th homer came on an 0-and-2 knuckle curve Soriano left over the plate. Butler’s opposite field shot barely grazed the left field foul pole.

Harris’ two-run double in the sixth highlighted a three-run inning in which Oakland extended its lead to 7-1.

The Angels closed to within 7-3 in the seventh on Schanuel’s two-run single.

Schanuel doubled in a run off A’s closer Mason Miller, who gave up two runs in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Spence (5-4) gave up one run and six hits to snap a streak of five straight winless starts. He struck out five and did not give up a walk. He’s walked no more than one in seven straight starts.

Soriano (4-6) gave up four runs on three hits in four innings. The hard throwing right-hander was activated from the injured list earlier in the day after missing three weeks with an abdominal infection.

Advertisement

Before the game, the Angels put right-hander Andrew Wantz on the 15-day IL because of right elbow inflammation.