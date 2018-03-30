Zack Cozart has an impressive Angels debut

With Ian Kinsler unavailable because of groin tightness, Zack Cozart started at second base and batted leadoff during Thursday's loss to Oakland.
In his Angels debut, Cozart had three hits — including a solo homer — and was flawless on defense despite having never played in the big leagues at any position other than shortstop.
And it's not as if Cozart had no chances. He repeatedly was forced to roam in pursuit of various Oakland pop flies.
"It's such a big field," Cozart said afterward. "The outfield's huge. Our guys have to play deep. I had to go get a couple fly balls that they had."
Luis Valbuena started at third in the spot vacated by Cozart.
Kinsler, who worked out on the field before the game, said he's improving. Manager Mike Scioscia said that without any setbacks Kinsler could make his Angels debut Friday.
"I don't want to lose 10 days … just because I'm playing opening day," Kinsler said. "Just trying to be smart."
Heaney update
Andrew Heaney, who opened the season on the 10-day disabled list, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday as he continues to work his way back from elbow inflammation.
Scioscia said the left-hander will need to start in the minors before he'll be able to join the rotation.
The Angels won't need an additional starter until April 12. If Heaney is still unavailable then, the most likely candidates would be Nick Tropeano or Parker Bridwell, both of whom are at triple-A Salt Lake.
Bard gets his first opening day
Thursday marked the 18th opening day in the Hall-of-Fame-bound career of Albert Pujols.
He shared the occasion with Luke Bard, whose career before Thursday peaked with eight games in triple A last season.
Bard, 27, secured one of the final spots in the bullpen as a Rule 5 draft pick from the Minnesota Twins. His first appearance will be his big-league debut.
The Angels like his habit of striking out the opposition with what general manager Billy Eppler called an above-average slider and "a competitive fastball."
"Youth and upside," Eppler continued. "The arrow's pointing up with him and that's who we want to take our chances with."
Diaz on restricted list
The Angels placed Dayan Diaz on the restricted list. Because of visa issues, the reliever from Colombia was unable to report to spring training.