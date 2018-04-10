Angels lose Ramirez for the season with torn UCL in throwing arm

Before playing their first game of their second road trip, the Angels suffered a loss when JC Ramirez's 2018 season came to an end.
After the right-hander was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow of his throwing arm, doctors recommended he undergo reconstructive surgery.
Ramirez was pulled after struggling through two innings Saturday in a loss to Oakland.
"It's a shame," manager Mike Scioscia said. "It definitely knocks the wind out of you when you see a guy who's worked as hard as he has."
Ramirez, 29, was converted into a starter a year ago and had a record of 11-10 in 147 1/3 innings.
He didn't pitch after Aug. 19 because of discomfort that originally was described as forearm irritation. Ramirez eventually was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear and treated with a stem-cell injection.
He pitched through spring training and one regular-season start, reporting no issues until feeling tightness in his forearm while warming up Saturday.
Ramirez became the third Angels starter placed on the disabled list, joining Andrew Heaney and Matt Shoemaker.
Heaney (elbow inflammation) is expected to make his season debut later this week in Kansas City.
Shoemaker (forearm strain) was scheduled to undergo an electromyography and nerve condition study Monday. His status is pending on the results.
With the rotation in need of aid, rookie Jaime Barria will make his bigleague debut Wednesday against Texas. The 21-year-old right-hander was with the Angels during much of spring training.
"You saw the talent," Scioscia said. "You saw him improving. We have every confidence that he'll make the pitches to give us a chance to win."
Oh what a week
The least surprising thing about Shohei Ohtani's recent performance came Monday when he was named the American League's player of the week.
Ohtani capped his stunning career-opening stretch by taking a perfect game into the seventh inning Sunday against Oakland.
As a pitcher, he is 2-0 with a 2.08 earned-run average. As a hitter, Ohtani has a .389 average and seven runs batted in, with home runs in each of the past three games he has started.
Kinsler could return soon
Second baseman Ian Kinsler (adductor strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. He is very close to returning, although a final determination has yet to be made.
"It's a team decision," he said. "It's not mine or theirs. We're all trying to decide what the best day is and best way to go about this."