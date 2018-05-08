Angels' Kole Calhoun trying to get back in the swing of things

During a three-game stretch ending April 11, Kole Calhoun had six hits in 13 at-bats.

Before Tuesday, he had six hits since then — in 63 at-bats.

“It’s tough, but every day is a new day,” Calhoun said. “You can’t change the past. Going forward, we’ve got an opportunity to have some good at-bats and continue to help this ballclub.”

The right fielder didn’t start for the third consecutive game as the Angels opened a series against Colorado. With left-hander Tyler Anderson scheduled to pitch for the Rockies on Wednesday, Calhoun likely won’t start again.

Manager Mike Scioscia said over the weekend that the idea is to give Calhoun a few days to “clear his head” and allow him to work with the team’s hitting coaches. Calhoun was on the field early Tuesday for extra batting practice.

“Trying to get there,” Calhoun said. “Trying to get back to doing what I do. Keep working and hopefully find some holes.”

Calhoun, who was hitting .167 with a .211 slugging percentage going into the two-game series, had a triple and a home run in his first two at-bats of the season. Since then, he has not had an extra-base hit, each of the last 17 hits being singles.

He grounded into a game-ending double play against Colorado.

“Just trying to get back to some line drives,” Calhoun said, “and not necessarily get the ball in the air but more backspin some stuff and try to find some holes.”

Jabari Blash was recalled from triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday and has started the last two games in right field.

Keynan Middleton pitches at Salt Lake

Reliever Keynan Middleton (elbow inflammation) started a rehab assignment, striking out two batters and walking two in a scoreless inning for Salt Lake.

He has served the required 10 days on the disabled list, meaning he could rejoin the Angels this week.

Short hops

Catcher Martin Maldonado returned and catcher Juan Graterol was optioned to Salt Lake. Maldonado sat out three games while on the bereavement list. … Center fielder Mike Trout had an assist for the second game in a row, throwing out Gerardo Parra at second base to complete a sixth-inning double play.

