Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval leaves game with right oblique tightness

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval left Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers due to right oblique tightness, the team said.

The starter threw a 94 mph sinker to designated hitter Mitch Garver that resulted in a walk. Immediately after throwing the pitch, he stepped off the back of the mound, appeared to yelp and took off his glove.

Angels’ third baseman Mike Moustakas waved to the dugout for help. Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer sprinted to the field to Sandoval.

The Angels infield, Nevin and the trainer remained at the mound for a few minutes. Sandoval then departed the game. José Suarez came in to replace Sandoval on the mound.