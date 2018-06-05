Angels select two-sport athlete Jordyn Adams with their first pick in MLB draft

The Angels used their top draft pick on a highly athletic high school outfielder for the second consecutive year, choosing two-sport star Jordyn Adams of Cary, N.C., with the 17th overall pick in Monday’s first round.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Adams, a speedy receiver who has committed to play football and baseball at the University of North Carolina, hit .453 (34 for 75) with five doubles, three triples, one home run and 15 runs batted in during his senior season at Green Hope High.
As a junior at Blythewood High in South Carolina, Adams, who throws and bats right-handed, hit .494 with one home runs, 18 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 2017. He was considered a better football prospect until he impressed scouts at USA Baseball’s National High School Invitational in late March.
According to Baseball America, Adams, 18, was arguably the tournament’s best hitter, thanks to a flurry of well-struck line drives, in a field that included many of the top high school bats in this year’s draft class.
Adams, whose father, Deke, is the defensive line coach at North Carolina, has excellent bat speed, and many scouts project he will hit for more power as he adds muscle to his wiry frame.
With his superb speed — Adams was clocked from home to first in 4.12 seconds at the high school tournament in March — he projects as more of a leadoff hitter. His speed and athleticism make him a potential impact defender in center field.
The Angels used the 10th overall pick in 2017 on Louisville high school outfielder Jo Adell, who has advanced to Class-A Inland Empire this season and is considered the organization’s top prospect.
The Angels will have a signing bonus pool of $6.984 million for the first 10 picks, with the 17th overall pick assigned a slot value of $3,472,900.