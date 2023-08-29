Angels reportedly place six players on waivers, including Hunter Renfroe and Lucas Giolito

Hunter Renfroe runs out a double against the Tigers in a game on July 27. Renfroe was one of six players placed on waivers by the Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels have put six players on waivers, according to multiple reports.

Those six are starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, relievers Reynaldo López, Dominic Leone and Matt Moore, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news Tuesday on Giolito, López, Renfroe, Moore and Grichuk. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Leone was also being waived.

Players placed on waivers after the Aug. 1 trade deadline can be claimed by any team, which then would be responsible for their salary for the remainder of the season.

If the Angels were able to get rid of some of these contracts, they would be in a better position to get back under the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold and avoid paying a luxury tax. The first tax threshold this year is $233 million. The Angels’ projected 40-man payroll this year is about $241 million, per COTs Baseball Contracts. If all six players were claimed, the Angels could save an estimated $7.5 million.

The Angels could get more out of the moves than a few million dollars.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way star, is eligible to become a free agent after the final game of the 2023 World Series.

If Ohtani leaves as a free agent, the compensatory draft pick the Angels would receive would come at the end of the second round if they do not pay a luxury tax.

If the Angels do pay a luxury tax, the compensatory draft pick would come at the end of the fourth round. In this year’s draft, that would have meant the difference between the 68th and 132nd overall pick.

Lucas Giolito pitches for the Angels against the Braves on Atlanta on Aug. 2. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

If the Angels do pay a luxury tax next season — they almost certainly would if they re-signed Ohtani — they would pay a penalty on the amount of their payroll above $237 million. The base tax would be 20% of the amount over $237 million if they do not pay a luxury tax this year; 30% if they do.

The Angels acquired five of the players placed on waivers by trade: Renfroe in the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers for pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor leaguer Adam Seminaris; Giolito and López a week before this year’s trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox for top-100 catching prospect Edgar Quero and pitching prospect Ky Bush; Grichuk, two days before the deadline in a deal with the Colorado Rockies that also sent C.J. Cron to the Angels, for pitching prospects Mason Albright and Jake Madden; and Leone, right before the deadline from the New York Mets, for infield prospect Jeremiah Jackson.

Moore signed as a free agent with the Angels during spring training.

All are set to become free agents after this season.

The move signals that the Angels have decided to shift their sights on the future, rather than try to continue pushing for a playoff run this season. The Angels (63-69) entered Tuesday’s action 11 1/2 games behind Houston for the final wild-card spot in the American League.

The Angels had acquired all of these players in an effort to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The results have not been what they had hoped.

The Angels will know Thursday, an off day on their schedule, whether any or all of these players will have been claimed. For now, all remain on the Angels’ roster. Renfroe and Grichuk were in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.

