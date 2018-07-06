Angels keeping a wary eye on rookie Anderson's high pitch counts

Nick Tropeano (shoulder) is scheduled to make his first rehabilitation start Saturday with single-A Inland Empire. He’s expected to throw about 60 pitches. … Reliever Jim Johnson (lumbar) has been throwing off a mound and is moving toward starting a rehab assignment. … Matt Shoemaker (forearm) is getting close to starting a throwing program. The right-hander has been limited to one start and is coming back from surgery in late May.