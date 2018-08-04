Angels outfielder Mike Trout confident he will return to lineup on Saturday

Outfielder Chris Young, who was placed on the DL because of a left-hamstring strain on July 4, was diagnosed with labrum tears in both hips. He underwent surgery to address his right hip on Friday and will have surgery on his left hip at a later date. Young hit .168 with a .615 OPS, six homers and 13 RBIs in 56 games with the Angels. … With his next walk, Trout will reach 100 walks, 25 homers and 20 stolen bases for the third time in his career (2013, 2016). Toby Harrah (1977) and Carl Yastrzemski (1970) are the only other American League players to accomplish the feat.