Angels pitcher Williams Jerez receives mementos from big league debut

Williams Jerez’s big league debut was so impressive Tuesday that he walked away with four souvenir baseballs as proof.
One was from his first strikeout. The left-hander isn’t quite sure what the other three commemorate.
“I have no idea,” Jerez said. “But I’m glad I have them.”
Acquired from Boston in the Ian Kinsler trade July 30, Jerez retired six of the seven batters he faced in finishing up the Angels’ 11-5 victory over Detroit.
He hit 97 mph with his fastball and struck out Nicholas Castellanos to open his career. The only hit Jerez gave up was a double by Victor Martinez.
“I thought I’d be nervous but I wasn’t,” said Jerez, 26. “I was ready. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. So I prepared myself for it.”
He was told of his first big league promotion late Monday night and was so pumped that he didn’t fall asleep until close to 5 a.m. His alarm to wake up and head to the airport sounded barely an hour later.
“I was excited to get here and see how everyone was going to treat me,” Jerez said. “They’ve all been great. Everyone has been coming up and introducing themselves.”
A second-round pick by Boston in 2011, Jerez originally was an outfielder. He converted to pitcher in 2014.
The Angels also acquired right-handed reliever Ty Buttrey in the Kinsler deal.
Tyler Skaggs throws bullpen session
Tyler Skaggs (left adductor strain) threw a bullpen session and reported no problems. Barring any late setbacks, he’s expected to start Saturday against Oakland.
The Angels haven’t selected a starter for Sunday. Andrew Heaney is one possibility since he would be pitching on the traditional four days of rest, though manager Mike Scioscia said other options are being considered.
Mike Trout to test wrist
Mike Trout, who received a cortisone injection this week for his ailing right wrist, will throw during a workout Thursday in hopes of returning to the lineup Friday.
A final decision likely will be made after batting practice before the opener against the Athletics. Trout has been sidelined the last seven games.
Nick Tropeano gets cortisone shot
Nick Tropeano received a cortisone injection after his start Monday was cut short because of persistent inflammation in his right shoulder. He was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, his third trip to the DL this season.
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “You want to be out there. It’s tough.”
Tests have ruled out any significant structural damage, general manager Billy Eppler describing the condition as an impingement. There is no timetable for Tropeano’s return.
Prospect Joe Adell is nursing injury
Top prospect Jo Adell sat out his fifth consecutive game at double-A Mobile because of a jammed right thumb. Eppler said Adell is close to returning.
Adell, 19, began the season at Class-A Burlington before being promoted twice. He homered in his first double-A game July 31, his 19th of the season.