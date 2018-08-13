Angels' late rally halted by Athletics' bullpen in 8-7 loss

Some teams that lack a ninth-inning hammer employ a closer-by-committee. Then there are the Oakland Athletics, who have a committee of closers.
The A’s used all three of their ninth-inning specialists—Fernando Rodney, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen—in Sunday’s 8-7 win over the Angels before 38,364 in Angel Stadium.
Rodney, who saved 25 games for the Minnesota Twins before being traded to Oakland last Wednesday, gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning.
Familia, who saved 17 games for the New York Mets before the A’s acquired him on July 21, was dinged for two runs in the eighth, the right-hander walking Kole Calhoun with two outs, giving up a double to Justin Upton and a two-run single to Shohei Ohtani that cut Oakland’s lead to 8-7.
But Familia got Albert Pujols to ground out to end the inning, and Treinen struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom of the ninth for his 30th save.
Jed Lowrie’s two-run home run highlighted a game-breaking four-run fourth inning, and Marcus Semien had three hits and an RBI to move the A’s, who have won 36 of 48 games since June 16, to within 2 ½ games of first-place Houston in the American League West.
The A’s scored three times off Angels starter Taylor Cole in the first inning, bringing to seven the number of opening-frame runs they scored in the series.
With Matt Chapman (hit by pitch) and Lowrie (double) aboard, Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly to center. Matt Olson hit an RBI single to right field, Mark Canha was hit by a pitch, and Semien grounded an RBI infield single for a 3-0 lead.
The Angels got one run back off starter Trevor Cahill in the bottom of the first when Calhoun doubled to right and scored on Pujols’ two-out RBI single to center.
They scored twice in the second to tie the score 3-3, as Francisco Arcia singled and took third on Eric Young Jr.’s double, Calhoun hit an RBI groundout and Upton grounded an RBI single to center.
But Oakland pinned a four-spot on reliever Jim Johnson in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. Semien led off with an infield single and took second on Chad Pinder’s sacrifice bunt. Josh Phegley was hit by a pitch.
Nick Martini singled to center for a run, Chapman hit a sacrifice fly to left, and Lowrie drove a 1-and-2 fastball into the right-field seats for a two-run homer, his 18th of the season.
Oakland added another run off Angels right-hander Hansel Robles in the fifth, Semien doubling to left and scoring on Pinder’s single to right for an 8-3 lead.
Jose Fernandez’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Angels to within 8-4, and Arcia’s solo homer to right off A’s reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the sixth made it 8-5.
Calhoun drew a two-out walk off left-hander Ryan Buchter, Upton walked off right-hander Lou Trivino, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. But Ohtani, who represented the tying run, couldn’t catch up with Trivino’s 97-mph fastball, striking out on the 1-2 pitch to end the inning.