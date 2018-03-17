Rockies pound Shohei Ohtani and other Angels' pitchers in rout

EXTRA BASES: Corner infielder and Venezuela native Luis Valbuena returned from Orlando, Fla., where he passed the test to become a U.S. citizen on Thursday. "I'm so happy, because I've been studying a lot, and now I see the result," Valbuena said. … Mike Trout was inducted into the Arizona Fall League Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony. … Albert Pujols was given Friday completely off to "re-charge," manager Mike Scioscia said. … Expected opening-day starter Garrett Richards will pitch in the controlled environment of a minor league game Saturday so he get his pitch count up to 90 over six innings or so. … Rotation candidate JC Ramirez threw 4 2/3 innings in a minor league game Friday morning, giving up one earned run and three hits, striking out eight and walking one. … After the game, the Angels optioned outfielder Jabari Blash to triple-A Salt Lake and reassigned catchers Jose Briceno and Francisco Acria and infielder Colin Walsh to minor league camp.