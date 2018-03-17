Rockies pound Shohei Ohtani and other Angels' pitchers in rout

The Angels lost to the Rockies 18-6 on Friday dropping their Cactus League record to 9-14.
AT THE PLATE: Kole Calhoun continued his torrid spring with an opposite-field two-run homer to left in the first inning and a single to right in the fifth. The right fielder is batting .433 (13 for 30) with seven runs batted in in 12 games. Leadoff man Ian Kinsler singled and walked twice in three plate appearances, and Justin Upton hit his third homer of the spring, a solo shot to left-center in the fifth. Ian Desmond hit a pair of solo homers, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot, and Gerardo Parra added a two-run shot for the Rockies, who amassed 18 hits.
ON THE MOUND: Shohei Ohtani was not the only Angels pitcher to struggle. Cam Bedrosian began the fourth but couldn't finish it, allowing a single to Trevor Story, a two-run homer to Parra and walking two batters. Blake Parker got the last out of the fourth but gave up singles to DJ LeMahieu and Arenado and a two-run double to Story to start the fifth. The right-hander was able to retire the next three batters, lowering his spring ERA from 18.69 to 17.47.
EXTRA BASES: Corner infielder and Venezuela native Luis Valbuena returned from Orlando, Fla., where he passed the test to become a U.S. citizen on Thursday. "I'm so happy, because I've been studying a lot, and now I see the result," Valbuena said. … Mike Trout was inducted into the Arizona Fall League Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony. … Albert Pujols was given Friday completely off to "re-charge," manager Mike Scioscia said. … Expected opening-day starter Garrett Richards will pitch in the controlled environment of a minor league game Saturday so he get his pitch count up to 90 over six innings or so. … Rotation candidate JC Ramirez threw 4 2/3 innings in a minor league game Friday morning, giving up one earned run and three hits, striking out eight and walking one. … After the game, the Angels optioned outfielder Jabari Blash to triple-A Salt Lake and reassigned catchers Jose Briceno and Francisco Acria and infielder Colin Walsh to minor league camp.
UP NEXT: Seattle at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.
