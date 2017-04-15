Mike Moustakas hits game-winning homer as Royals hand Angels fourth loss in a row

The Angels fell, 3-2, to Kansas City on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium, an eighth-inning blast by Chatsworth native Mike Moustakas supplying the Royals’ winning run. The Angels have lost four consecutive games.

It was a tight game throughout. After Yunel Escobar’s leadoff flyout, Ben Revere tapped a grounder through the left side, and took third base when Mike Trout singled to right field. Trout then swiped second base, which eliminated the double-play possibility, a factor that became prescient when Albert Pujols grounded to shortstop. Instead of the inning coming to an end, the Angels scored their first run.

With two outs in the sixth, Trout battled back from an 0-and-2 count to work a nine-pitch walk. Pujols followed with a single, and then Royals right-hander Nathan Karns uncorked a wild pitch. At that point, Kansas City Manager Ned Yost opted to intentionally walk Kole Calhoun and load the bases for Andrelton Simmons.

Simmons drove a fastball deep to left field, but it was 15 feet short of the wall and the inning was over. The Angels threatened again in the seventh, when Cameron Maybin looped a single into short center field and Danny Espinosa whipped a fastball to the warning track for a long out. After Martin Maldonado walked, Revere stroked a two-out single into right field to tie the score, 2-2.

Yost ordered an intentional walk of Trout. Pujols stepped up with the bases loaded and hammered a baseball foul. With a 3-and-2 count, Pujols watched a 93-mph fastball travel through the inside of the strike zone without swinging and home-plate umpire Ed Hickox called him out on strikes.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker required 33 pitches to finish the first inning, making a lengthy night unlikely. But he needed only 10 to get out of the second and 13 to get through the third, thanks to a double-play groundout by Eric Hosmer on a 3-and-1 pitch. Shoemaker retired six of seven Royals he faced between the fourth and fifth innings, but the one man to reach base, Brandon Moss, hit a home run on a hanging splitter.

“It was just a battle today,” Shoemaker said. “That's the best way to put it."

In the sixth, Shoemaker struck out Lorenzo Cain, then walked Hosmer on 10 pitches and shouted at Hickox for several seconds. The ninth pitch of the battle appeared to be within the zone. Scioscia then came for Shoemaker, and right-hander Bud Norris worked through the inning. Blake Parker pitched a scoreless seventh, but left-hander Jose Alvarez served up a solo shot to Moustakas to begin the bottom of the eighth inning.

That was the game's difference. To begin the top of the ninth against Royals closer Kelvin Herrera, Scioscia opted to pinch hit utilityman Cliff Pennington rather than power hitters C.J. Cron or Jefry Marte. Pennington grounded out, Escobar flied out, and Revere was called out on strikes as Trout stood on deck as the game ended.

The Angels were 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon, on top of the unsuspecting baseball world. Now they are 6-6, back in the middle of the pack, where most thought they always belonged. It’s still early.

