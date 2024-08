Zach Neto homers as Angels end Royals’ winning streak

Tyler Anderson outlasted Cole Ragans in a matchup of All-Star pitchers, Zach Neto hit a go-ahead homer and the Angels beat Kansas City 9-5 on Tuesday night to end the Royals’ five-game winning streak.

Anthony Rendon, Kevin Pillar and Logan O’Hoppe drove in two runs apiece for the Angels, who had lost three straight and six of seven overall. Nolan Schanuel walked three times, and Jo Adell and Jack Lopez each drove in a run.

Anderson (10-11) gave up five runs and 12 hits while pitching into the seventh, when Kansas City closed a five-run deficit to two. It was good enough to make Anderson the first Angels lefty since Hector Santiago in 2016 to reach 10 wins.

Ragans (10-8) was pulled after Neto homered and two more batters reached base in the sixth. The left-hander gave up five runs — four earned — and three hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out nine.

Vinnie Pasquantino had three RBIs for Kansas City. Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and drove in a run.

The Royals had not trailed during their five-game win streak, but the Angels were able to strike first Tuesday night. Schanuel and Pillar led off the fourth with doubles, and Rendon’s sacrifice fly later in the inning gave them a 2-0 lead.

Kansas City answered in the bottom half on doubles by Witt and Pasquantino and Hunter Renfroe’s tying single.

Neto homered for the second straight game leading off the sixth, and Ragans walked Schanuel and plunked Pillar before departing for the night. O’Hoppe and Rendon greeted James McArthur with run-scoring singles to give the Angels a 5-2 lead.

In the seventh, Pillar added a sacrifice fly after a 14-pitch at-bat and O’Hoppe hit an RBI single to extend the lead to five.

The support came in handy when Kansas City scored three times in the bottom of the inning. But Hunter Strickland came in for Anderson and limited the damage, and Los Angeles added two more runs in the ninth to put the game away.

Crew chief Vic Carapazza’s umpires had a tough night, getting three calls overturned by review. Two involved first base umpire Mike Estabrook and the third came when plate umpire Tom Hanahan incorrectly called Rendon out trying to score in the ninth.