Tyler Skaggs blanks Royals for seven innings, but Angels fall 1-0 on walk-off hit

The Angels lost 1-0 to the Royals on a walk-off single Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, a well-pitched game turning on one too many balls in the dirt in the ninth inning, when Kansas City pinch-runner Raul Mondesi stole second base and took third on a wild pitch, then scored on a driven single that was no match for a two-man outfield.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia opted to use journeyman right-hander Blake Parker to begin the bottom of the ninth inning. When Mondesi took third, Cam Bedrosian entered. He’s the Angels’ best reliever, and yet he had not pitched since Tuesday.

Bedrosian induced a foul pop-up, then fell behind to a 3-and-1 count to Alcides Escobar, who delivered the winning single to give the Royals a sweep of the series by handing the Angels their fifth consecutive loss.

The Angels were quiet all afternoon against Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy. C.J. Cron provided the few exceptions, first walloping a ball deep to center field in the second inning, 108 mph off his bat. But Lorenzo Cain leapt to catch it at the center-field wall nearly 410 feet from home plate.

Cron finally broke up Kennedy’s no-hit bid with two outs in the fifth inning, doubling to left-center field for the Angels’ first extra-base hit of the series, 23 innings into it.

Their next hit was a clean Cliff Pennington single into right with two outs in the eighth. Kennedy next struck out Carlos Perez to end the inning and his day. The USC alumnus struck out 10 Angels and walked two.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs struggled in his first two innings, twice creating trouble before escaping it. He gave up two two-out singles in the first, then buried a curveball and induced a swinging strikeout from lefty-bashing Cheslor Cuthbert.

With one out in the second, the Royals’ Alcides Escobar chopped a one-out single into right field. Home-plate umpire Chris Conroy then squeezed Skaggs on a 3-and-1 fastball that appeared inside the strike zone, so Christian Colon walked. But Skaggs stepped off the mound and battled back to strike out Drew Butera and Alex Gordon swinging. The inning was over.

He quickly encountered trouble again in the third, issuing a leadoff walk to Lorenzo Cain. Just as quickly, he worked his way out of the self-imposed peril, striking out the side, all looking. At the end of three innings, he had thrown 60 pitches.

He needed only eight to strike out two more and induce a groundout in the fourth, and 21 to finish the fifth and sixth innings. He went out for one more inning and became the first Angel starter to throw a pitch in the seventh. His stuff lost sharpness, though. Escobar laced a single into right field, and Butera lined an out to center, but Skaggs did the job. He threw 103 pitches, the second most of his career, and struck out nine Royals, tying his career-high set as an Arizona Diamondback.

Left-hander Jose Alvarez entered for the eighth inning and retired the side in order. Manager Mike Scioscia had Parker and Cam Bedrosian warm up for the ninth inning and opted to use Parker.

Once 6-2, the Angels are now 6-7, and headed to Houston for a four-game series with the division favorite Astros.

