Angels to open 2018 season in Oakland, again

The Angels will open next season in Oakland, just like this season, and end it at home against the Athletics. Major League Baseball released its 2018 schedule Tuesday.

The season starts Thursday, March 29, earlier than in past years because additional off days have been mixed in to the 162-game schedule. The Angels will host their home opener on Monday, April 2, against Cleveland.

The Angels have a rare 25-day stretch in July where they will not have to leave the area: They will have a six-game homestand, then three games at Dodger Stadium, then four days off for the All-Star break, then a 10-game homestand followed by another off day.

Their longest road trip of the season will be a month later, with 10 games in 11 days between Houston, Texas and Chicago.

The Angels’ interleague opponents will be the National League West, so they will host the Dodgers, Arizona and Colorado, and visit Colorado, San Diego, Arizona and the Dodgers. San Francisco is not on their schedule.

