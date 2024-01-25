Angel City to open season against Bay FC, NWSL’s newest club

Angel City will open its third NWSL season on March 16, playing host to the league’s newest club, Bay FC, at BMO Stadium.

With the addition of Bay FC and the return of a team in Utah, NWSL will play with a record 14 clubs this season. With teams playing each other twice, home and away, the regular season will be 26 games long and run through Nov. 3. The postseason tournament will also be larger than ever with the league’s top eight teams advancing.

Angel City will play its first road game of 2024 on March 22, traveling to Florida to face the Orlando Pride. In-state rival San Diego will visit BMO Stadium on May 23; the return leg will be played Aug. 24, both teams’ first game back following a seven-week summer break for the Paris Olympics.

This season will be the first of the league’s four-year, $240-million broadcast deal with CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports. That deal will kick off opening day with Kansas City playing Portland in a game to be nationally televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.