Shohei Ohtani is back in the Angels' lineup Tuesday

Shohei Ohtani is in the Angels' lineup again, batting second as the designated hitter for a game Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz., against Colorado.
He made his Cactus League debut as a hitter Monday, singling and walking twice in a 10-4 loss against San Diego.
Also in the lineup Tuesday is Albert Pujols, who will be making his 2018 Cactus League debut, batting third and playing first base.
Ohtani is trying to become the first player in nearly a century to regularly play both ways in the big leagues.
He made his spring training pitching debut Saturday, going 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.
His next start as a pitcher is scheduled for Friday, though the Angels have not yet announced whether he will appear in their regularly scheduled game against the Chicago Cubs or in a "B" game earlier in the day.
A star as both a hitter and pitcher in Japan, Ohtani, 23, signed with the Angels in December.