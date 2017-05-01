Angels' Tyler Skaggs out 10 to 12 weeks because of a strained oblique

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs suffered a significant oblique-muscle strain in his right side during his start Friday night in Texas and is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks, the Angels announced Monday.

Skaggs exited his start after five innings after feeling a pinch in the muscle while recording a strikeout. He flew home Sunday and underwent an MRI examination Monday in Los Angeles. The results revealed a tear, diagnosed as a Grade 2 strain. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection into the area to stimulate healing.

Given the 10-to-12-week recovery time typical for his injury, Skaggs is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break.

His injury represents a sizable setback to the Angels' 2017 hopes, particularly in light of Garrett Richards' continued absence because of nerve irritation within his right biceps. Skaggs had been pitching well, giving up three earned runs over 19 innings in his last three starts, including Friday’s.

Already this season, the Angels have successfully experimented with JC Ramirez as a starter to replace Richards. They will need to unearth another unproven pitcher who can take Skaggs' place if they are to remain in contention in the American League West.

The Angels (14-13) were off Monday, their first open date in three weeks, before beginning a three-game series in Seattle on Tuesday. Before they knew the extent of Skaggs' injury, they planned to insert a starter into their rotation Thursday to replace him.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura