Angels blown out by Tigers

Here JC Ramirez had been something of an unexpected bright spot to the Angels’ patchwork rotation.

Alas, then came Thursday, and out went his surprising dominance.

Ramirez gave up a three-run homer to Justin Upton and the first and a two-run homer to ex-Angel Andrew Romine in the second and Detroit strolled in with a 7-1 victory.

Ramirez, 28, had spent his entire career in the bullpen until the Angels placed him in their patchwork rotation last month. In his last four starts the hard-throwing Ramirez sported a 2.28 ERA and had struck out 27 to seven walks.

Ramirez did settle down after the second inning – at one point retiring 10 consecutive Tigers – but with the offense struggling against Detroit’s Michael Fulmer despite the return of Mike Trout, the damage had been done.

Ramirez (3-3) at least spared the Angels a complete meltdown that could have left the bullpen beleaguered for the four-game series against Detroit, managing to go seven innings.

He gave up five runs on eight hits – seven coming in the first two innings – with a walk and four strikeouts. It was the first time he’d pitched past the sixth inning, but then it was just his sixth career start.

Fulmer (4-1), last year’s American League Rookie of the Year, kept the Angels off-balanced most of the night, tough of late not exactly a gargantuan undertaking.

In 11 of their last 17 games, the Angels have been limited to three runs or less.

Fulmer went seven strong innings for Detroit, holding the Angels to one run on three hits. He walked two, struck out seven and generally looked like a guy in control.

The Angels were naturally hoping for an offensive spark with the return of Trout from a tight hamstring that had forced him to miss the last five consecutive games.

Easing him back, the Angels decided to start him at designated hitter and spare his legs the long and sudden outfield runs that normally come with playing center.

Trout, however, went hitless in four at-bats, which served to snap his 17-game hitting streak. He did look explosive out of the box and appeared to run without discomfort, so there was that.

The Angels scored their lone run in the fifth after Cliff Pennington – starting for struggling second baseman Danny Espinoza (0 for 34) – walked with two outs and scored on a Yunel Escobar double.

Escobar had three of the Angels’ four hits.

Ramirez, whose first 111 games had come as a reliever, opened the night for the Angels like someone who would not be around long. The first two innings, everything hit against him seemed to be crushed.

In the first Ian Kinsler and Nick Castellanos led off with singles, and two outs later Upton drilled his seventh home run of the season out to deep center.

In the second inning James McCann singled and Romine followed with his second home run. It was very early, but already felt like a rout.

The Angels had rather beaten up on the Tigers of late, winning 23 of their last 30 games, but Thursday would go quietly.

Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Caption Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Caption Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight.

sports@latimes.com