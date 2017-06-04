Angels come out on wrong end of video review at end of 3-2 loss to Twins

A video review overturned Ben Revere's stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Sunday behind Miguel Sano's go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Revere singled with one out in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler, and Cliff Pennington popped out.

After Eric Young Jr. took a called strike and Kintzler made a pair of pickoff throws to first base, Revere took off for second as Young swung and missed.

Revere slid headfirst ahead of catcher Jason Castro's throw to shortstop Ehire Adrianza, and second base umpire Clint Fagan called him safe.

After Twins manager Paul Molitor challenged the call, Revere was called out about 1 minute 45 seconds later when it was ruled thatBut Revere slid past the base as Adrianza tagged his left foot.

Kintzler earned his 15th save in 17 chances as Minnesota took three of four from the Angels to open a 10-game trip.

Revere's RBI single in the fourth off Jose Berrios (4-1) gave the Angels a 2-1 lead. Robbie Grossman was hit by a pitch from Ricky Nolasco (2-6) leading off the sixth and, one out later, Sano hit his 14th homer, a drive into the left-field bullpen.

Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press Twins shortstop appears to apply a late tag to the Angels' Ben Revere on a steal attempt in the ninth inning, but a video replay overturned the safe call and ended the game.

Berrios gave up two runs and six hits. After Revere's RBI single, Berrios loaded the bases with a walk to Pennington, then struck out Young and got Juan Graterol to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

Nolasco lost his fourth consecutive start, giving up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and surrendering multiple home runs for the eighth time in 12 starts.

Castro homered in the third, but Andrelton Simmons grounded into a run-scoring double play in the bottom half.

Kole Calhoun had a hit and two walks and went seven for 13 with three home runs during the series.

