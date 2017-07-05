Parker Bridwell makes his case for Angels in 2-1 victory over Twins

On April 17, the Angels made an unheralded trade to acquire a 25-year-old right-hander named Parker Bridwell from Baltimore. They assigned him to their double-A affiliate in Mobile, Ala. One month later, they called him up for a spot start. A month after that, they did it again, and, more and more, it appears the skinny Texan will stick.

Bridwell pitched the Angels to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday at Target Field, saving them from a series sweep and propelling them into the first half’s final series with a chance to finish above .500.

In six shutout innings, Bridwell struck out five, walked three, and scattered two singles and two doubles. He seemed to have a specific plan: He fired 12 consecutive fastballs to begin the first inning. With his 13th pitch, he plopped in 2-and-2 curveball to Miguel Sano, who swung and missed to end the inning.

The closest the Twins came to scoring came in the second inning. With men on the corners, Minnesota’s Jason Castro lined a ball bound for right field, but the Angels were shifted into the optimal position. Second baseman Cliff Pennington didn’t need to move to catch it.

In the Angels’ half of the first, Kole Calhoun ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Ervin Santana for a lengthy home run to right field. The Angels managed little else against Santana, who completed his fourth game of the season.

No major league team has matched Santana in 2017 complete games.

Beginning his at-bat with runners on the corners and two outs in Wednesday’s sixth, Yunel Escobar protested a check-swing call to home-plate umpire Doug Eddings, who took his mask off and appeared on the verge of ejecting the Angels’ third baseman. He held off.

On the 2-and-1 pitch, the Angels executed a perfect double steal. Castro threw to second while Maybin stole home, and Calhoun was safe at second. When he struck out swinging two pitches later, Escobar was ejected for the 13th time in his career. Only one active major leaguer has been ejected more often: Atlanta’s Matt Kemp.

Bridwell exited after six innings, replaced by David Hernandez, who gave up a run but stranded the potential tying run at third base. Cam Bedrosian pitched the eighth. Interestingly, Angels manager Mike Scioscia turned to Bud Norris for the ninth. He put the Twins down in order for his 12th save.

Norris became the club’s closer after Bedrosian went out with an injury in April. He converted 11 of 12 chances, but had not saved a game since June 6, because the Angels’ games didn’t produce a save chance for a while and because of an injury of his own.

The Angels (44-45) are off Thursday before a weekend series in Texas.

