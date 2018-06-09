Ian Kinsler lifts Angels over Twins 4-2

Ian Kinsler hit a two-run home run for the lead in the seventh inning and Justin Upton went deep in the eighth, powering the Angels past the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday night.
Blake Parker pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save in seven attempts, capping a strong finish for the Angels after a rough start before the game with the ominous news that two-way rookie sensation Shohei Ohtani has an elbow injury and will be out for at least three weeks.
Robbie Grossman gave the Twins a 2-1 edge with a solo homer in the sixth against starter Garrett Richards, but Noe Ramirez (2-2) and Jose Alvarez set up Parker with some shut-down relief of their own. The Angels bullpen recorded 11 outs, including five strikeouts.
That's what the Twins were looking for, after six strong innings by Lance Lynn to continue his rebound from a rough start to his first season with the team. Ryan Pressly (0-1) gave up a double to Martin Maldonado, but he had two outs and two strikes on Kinsler before hanging a curveball that was crushed into the left-field seats.
Kinsler has five home runs in his last 10 games, batting .366 over that span. Upton, who took Addison Reed deep, has five homers in his last six games.