Angels make first move of the offseason, re-sign Justin Upton to five-year deal

The Angels re-signed Justin Upton to a five-year, $106-million contract on Thursday, extending the slugging left fielder’s deal another year to keep him away from free agency.

Upton, 30, had the right to opt out from his deal’s remaining four years, which were worth $88.5 million. He signed that contract two years ago with the Detroit Tigers, who began to rebuild this season.

In an attempt to sneak into the American League’s second wild-card slot, the Angels acquired Upton from Detroit on Aug. 31. He hit .245 with an .887 on-base-plus-slugging percentage over 27 games as an Angel, but the club fell off the Minnesota Twins’ pace.

The Angels went into the offseason with two plans, one governing what they would do if Upton exercised his opt-out clause and one if he returned. The morning after the season ended, Angels general manager Billy Eppler acknowledged that signing Upton to another deal was a secondary option.

One advantage of the new contract is the additional payroll flexibility it provides in the short term. Upton’s old deal called for him to earn $22.125 million in each of the next four years.

According to a source who requested anonymity because the details have not been made public, the contract finalized Thursday escalates. Upton will be paid $16 million in 2018, $18 million in 2019, $21 million in 2020, $23 million in 2021, and $28 million in 2022.

Designated hitter Albert Pujols’ 10-year deal expires after the 2021 season, which frees the Angels to commit more money in 2022. Upton became the first Angel with a deal that extends beyond Pujols’.

A year ago, the Angels also made the offseason’s first move, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from Detroit. They ceded Maybin waivers to Houston minutes after acquiring Upton, and Maybin won a World Series with the Astros on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

