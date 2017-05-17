Opinion
Six-part opinion series Our Dishonest President READ NOW
Sports Angels

Mike Trout hits homer No. 13 in Angels' 12-8 win

Pedro Moura
Contact Reporter

Some years, it has taken him until the summer. The earliest he had ever done it was June 1.

It’s an arbitrary number, no doubt, but on a brisk spring night Wednesday at Angel Stadium, Mike Trout clobbered his 13th home run of 2017 in the Angels’ 12-8 slugfest win over the awful Chicago White Sox.

Because of a nagging hamstring strain, Trout has played only 37 games this season. If he maintains his current home-run pace for the rest of this season, he would smash some 55 homers and obliterate his previous career-high of 41.

He has carried his team so far this season, but he did not need to Wednesday. The Angels (22-21) reached base 19 times in all. They have won four straight games, and on Thursday morning, they will depart for the East Coast, where 10 games against sub-.500 teams await them. They won't play a team who currently possesses a better record than them until June 1.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
60°