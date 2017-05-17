Mike Trout hits homer No. 13 in Angels' 12-8 win

Some years, it has taken him until the summer. The earliest he had ever done it was June 1.

It’s an arbitrary number, no doubt, but on a brisk spring night Wednesday at Angel Stadium, Mike Trout clobbered his 13th home run of 2017 in the Angels’ 12-8 slugfest win over the awful Chicago White Sox.

Because of a nagging hamstring strain, Trout has played only 37 games this season. If he maintains his current home-run pace for the rest of this season, he would smash some 55 homers and obliterate his previous career-high of 41.

He has carried his team so far this season, but he did not need to Wednesday. The Angels (22-21) reached base 19 times in all. They have won four straight games, and on Thursday morning, they will depart for the East Coast, where 10 games against sub-.500 teams await them. They won't play a team who currently possesses a better record than them until June 1.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Twitter: @pedromoura