Eric Young Jr. delivers Angels' 3-2 walk-off victory over the Yankees in the 11th inning

Eric Young Jr. spent much of the last four years trying to get back to the big leagues. Home runs were not on his radar. He hit three, total, between 2013 and 2016.

Somehow, in two weeks with the Angels, the 32-year-old journeyman has managed to match that total. His third propelled the team into extra innings Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, an eighth-inning solo shot that tied the score. The Angels and New York Yankees stayed that way until the 11th inning, when Young lined the winning single off Ben Heller after two of his teammates drew walks to give the Angels a 3-2 victory.

It was a tight game in which each team committed one sizable gaffe to allow a run.

To begin, Angels starter JC Ramirez struck out Brett Gardner, then yielded a sharp single to Aaron Hicks. Up walked rookie sensation Aaron Judge to loud applause. Before he delivered his second pitch, Ramirez peeled back for a pickoff attempt and caught Hicks off-guard.

On a 3-and-2 count, Ramirez spun a 90-mph slider onto the outside edge of the strike zone. Judge swung and missed, but catcher Martin Maldonado missed it, too, and Judge reached first.

Matt Holliday tapped the next pitch to third base, where Yunel Escobar fielded it cleanly but threw the ball into the photographer’s well. With runners on third and second, Maldonado visited Ramirez on the mound, and chants of “Let’s go, Yankees!” became audible.

Ramirez struck out Starlin Castro on a far-out slider to end the inning. He cruised through the next two innings on three groundouts, a popout, a strikeout, and a deep fly to the center-field warning track.

In the fourth, the Yankees began to strike the ball with force. Judge stroked a line drive to right field, where Kole Calhoun came in to catch it. Holliday lined a ball to Andrelton Simmons at shortstop. He caught it, too. Castro walked on four pitches before Gary Sanchez grounded out.

In the fifth, Chase Headley shot a ground-rule double to right and scored on a Gardner single. That tied the score, 1-1. To begin the sixth, Ramirez walked Judge after losing out a borderline 2-and-2 pitch. He worked around it and retired the first man he faced in the seventh.

Then, Headley slammed a 435-foot solo shot to right-center. Ramirez remained in the game, pushing past his career-high pitch count of 99 all the way to 111. When he walked Hicks, Angels manager Mike Scioscia brought in right-hander Yusmeiro Petit, who struck Judge out on a pitch that appeared outside of the strike zone.

Petit pitched a perfect eighth. Closer Bud Norris handled the ninth, let a man into scoring position, and battled Gardner to 10 pitches before the Yankees left fielder lined out to right. Mike Morin pitched the 10th and part of the 11th. He loaded the bases with one out before giving way to rookie Keynan Middleton, who induced two quick popups.

In the first inning against Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia, Calhoun drew a four-pitch walk and Escobar doubled into the left-center gap. Angels third-base coach Ron Roenicke signaled late to Calhoun to try for home, and he was thrown out by several feet.

The Angels did not score until the fourth inning, when Chris Carter dropped a routine throw from his shortstop to allow Simmons to reach second base on a grounder. C.J. Cron soon roped a run-scoring single into left field. Sabathia exited after the inning, having strained his left hamstring amid the stressful frame.

Before, the Angels twice berated home plate umpire Rob Drake. Both Danny Espinosa and Albert Pujols voiced concerns to Drake after he called them out on borderline strikes. Scioscia emerged from the dugout when it looked like Espinosa might be ejected, and guided his second baseman back inside.

In the middle of the fifth inning, Scioscia talked to Drake, and the umpire eventually walked over to the Angels’ dugout, where he spoke to Pujols, animatedly, for nearly a minute.

Shortly thereafter, Espinosa was again called out on strikes. The count had been 3-and-2, so he flung his bat and headed to first before Drake made his decision. Espinosa reversed course and said nothing as he walked off the field.

The Angels (34-34) are 11-0 on Tuesdays in 2017.

