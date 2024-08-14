Angels are routed, and swept, by the Blue Jays

Anthony Rendon reaches for a double by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fifth inning.

Daulton Varsho hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios dominated over seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of the Angels with a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Ernie Clement and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each hit a two-run home run and Berrios (11-9) gave up one run on two hits with a walk and five strikeouts as the Blue Jays pulled off their third series sweep of the season and second on the road.

Varsho and Guerrero both had three hits and three RBIs, while Clement added a triple.

Matt Thaiss hit a home run for the Angels, who are 1-5 since winning consecutive series against the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Thaiss had two of the Angels’ three hits.

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson, an American League All-Star, gave up seven runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts. It was only the second time Anderson (9-11) gave up more than four earned runs in a start this season.

The Blue Jays got the jump on Anderson in the second inning when Clement hit a home run, his seventh. It was his first home run since July 10.

Toronto made it 3-0 in the third inning on an RBI single from Guerrero and made it 6-0 in the fifth when Varsho hit a three-run shot, his 15th of the season.

Thaiss’ home run to center in the fifth inning, his second of the season, was just the second hit of the game for the Angels.

The Blue Jays added another run off of Anderson in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Leo Jimenez to make it 7-1.

Guerrero’s two-run home run in the ninth inning was his 25th of the season and his second in two games.

The Angels turned a hit batter, a walk and a sacrifice fly from Taylor Ward into a ninth-inning run.

While winning all three games of the series, Blue Jays pitchers held the Angels to five total runs and 12 hits.

After collecting five total hits in the first two games of his career to start the series, Toronto’s Will Wagner did not play in the series finale.