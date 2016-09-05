Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker has emergency brain surgery after being hit in head by line drive

Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker underwent emergency brain surgery late Sunday night in Seattle to stop bleeding after being hit in the head by a line drive. General Manager Billy Eppler said the surgery, performed by Dr. Manuel Ferreira, was successful and that Shoemaker was speaking.

Pitching in Sunday's second inning against the Mariners, Shoemaker was struck in the right side of the head by a 105-mph line drive off the bat of Seattle’s Kyle Seager at Safeco Field. The ball caromed into foul territory and Shoemaker fell to the dirt immediately. Trainers hurried to his aid, the crowd hushed and players rushed to be near.

After examination at the ballpark demonstrated he was responsive, Shoemaker was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Initial CT scans showed he suffered a small skull fracture and a hematoma. Doctors administered additional scans and at about 9 p.m., a third set of scans showed the bleeding had not ceased.

Shoemaker was wheeled into surgery. While the team traveled to Oakland for its 1 p.m. game today against the Athletics, Angels head athletic trainer Adam Nevala stayed in Seattle to tend to the 29-year-old right-hander, and will remain there until Shoemaker is ready to return to Orange County, which the team hopes will be later this week.

“We're going to make sure we have a helping hand with Matt through this,” Eppler said. “He’s expected to make a full recovery from this.”

The Angels placed Shoemaker on the 15-day disabled list Monday, a formality. His season is over. Eppler said he believes Shoemaker should be fit to pitch in 2017.

Eppler spoke to Shoemaker’s wife, Danielle, multiple times Sunday night. She is pregnant with the couple’s second child; Eppler described her “as a rock.”

“He’s resting comfortably and everything looks like it’s taken care of,” Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. “Now it’s just the recuperation process for Matty. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

