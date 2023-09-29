Chase Silseth solid in his return from injury in Angels’ win over Athletics

Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth delivers during the first inning of a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth returned from the injured list and put in a solid start in a 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

“It felt really good to be back out there and just to compete again,” Silseth said after the game.

Silseth sustained a concussion and was hospitalized after he was hit in the back of the head on a throw across the diamond Aug. 26 against the New York Mets.

Silseth said the concussion was the first injury he had experienced since high school.

“Especially, the first time ever with a head injury, I didn’t know what to think,” Silseth said. “It was like after the first week, I, again, started to feel good and started doing some activity.

“And it was just frustrating because I felt good internally and physically and the head [issues] would sometimes come back. And it would just piss me off and frustrate me.”

On Friday, he was limited to 61 pitches over four innings. He gave up an earned run on two hits, walked three in the first inning and struck out three.

David Fletcher drove in the Angels’ first run on a single in the fourth before Nolan Schanuel pushed the Angels ahead on a two-run single in the next at-bat. Mickey Moniak hit a two-run home run in the fifth, his 14th of the season and his first career homer off a left-handed pitcher. Davis Daniel relieved Silseth and went the rest of the way, securing his first major league win.

Drafted in 2021, Silseth was one of the young Angels players fast-tracked to the majors, making his debut in May 2022. He improved this season despite moving between the rotation and bullpen. In the middle of the season, Silseth emerged as one of the Angels’ strongest starters.

Silseth said improved conditioning was key to his midseason boost in form.

“That was the main thing coming into this season,” Silseth said. “When I came up mid July and through August, it was great. I was going in, holding six, seven innings, holding velocity and it felt good. And that’s where I want to be at for a whole season.”

As for where Silseth projects as a pitcher, Angels manager Phil Nevin said he sees him as a starter. He also acknowledged Silseth’s professional growth.

“I think he’s understood what it takes to have his body in shape to pitch deep into games,” Nevin said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a very good pitcher in this league.”