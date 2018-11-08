Whittier's Aaron Pico lands on Bellator card at the Forum

The rapid ascent of Bellator MMA featherweight Aaron Pico of Whittier will continue at the organization’s Jan. 26 event at the Forum, when he meets Henry Corrales.
Pico (4-1), coming off a first-round knockout of Leandro Higo in September at San Jose’s HP Pavilion, has shown destructive punching power while training under famed boxing cornerman Freddie Roach, complementing rich amateur wrestling experience.
“I can’t wait to get back in the cage and fight at home in front of all my friends and family in my hometown,” Whittier’s Pico, 22, told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m looking to challenge myself and progress as a fighter each and every time I get the opportunity to compete, and I know I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me on Jan. 26.”
The fight will be under the Bellator heavyweight grand prix final that will serve as the main event with Russia’s mixed martial arts legend Fedor Emelianenko meeting Ryan Bader.
The 32-year-old Corrales (16-3) has four consecutive victories.
“This will be my third straight year fighting at the Forum and I couldn’t be happier than to compete in this historic building,” Corrales said.