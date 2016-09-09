Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez aims for his fourth boxing title Saturday at the Forum

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez has reached a landmark beyond those of his first HBO main event at the Forum on Saturday night and the possibility of becoming a four-division world champion at 29.

The Nicaraguan fighter, once taught by his late Hall of Famer countryman Alexis Arguello, believes he’s performing at a higher level than his mentor did.

“Yes, but it’s all under his influence,” Gonzalez said.

The 5-foot-3 flyweight champion Gonzalez will be tested Saturday when he moves up three pounds to fight for the World Boxing Council super-flyweight belt belonging to unbeaten Carlos Cuadras of Mexico.

“The combinations I know, very few rivals know,” said Gonzalez (45-0, 38 knockouts). “That’s why I try to throw at least one 10-punch combination at least once a round. Very few rivals have those combinations. I totally learned that from Arguello.”

Gonzalez said by continuing to perfect the lessons gained under his master, he’s confident that his training is superior to any foe’s.

“The hardest part of this fight has been the two months in training camp in Big Bear,” Gonzalez said through a translator. “When you feel that you have enough stamina and have prepared yourself to this level, everything comes out as planned on the day of the fight. … I’m prepared to conquer and win that fourth title.”

You can’t win by talking. You only win by throwing punches. — Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez

The 28-year-old Cuadras (35-0-1, 28 KOs) has drawn comparison to lighthearted countryman Jorge Arce with his demeanor in the face of a coldhearted opponent.

“I’m the champion at 115 [pounds]. He came with a challenge. I accepted,” Cuadras said this week. “I know to be the best you have to beat the best.”

Cuadras, who resides in Huntington Park, guzzled a bottle of “Chocolatito” milk at the introductory news conference and grinned when asked whether he personifies the idea that all who fight for a living have some kind of screw loose.

“I’ve been like this since I was a kid. I’m just having fun with the sport. It’s not my intention to get in his head, but if it bothers him, I’m OK with that,” Cuadras said. “I’m not in here to mess around. I’m here to fight and win.

“He’s a strong fighter, puts a lot of pressure on you. I’ve never fought a guy like this. I love being in the ring. Sometimes, I think others don’t enjoy it as much as I do.”

Gonzalez is more stoic. “You can’t win by talking,” he said. “You only win by throwing punches.”

Boxing has long been a serious pursuit for Gonzalez. He quit school after the fifth grade, won money to help his family, interrupted training at times to help his door-to-door salesman father hawk pesticides and detergent, and he was embraced by Arguello.

“I wanted to fight for my family and take them out of the poverty,” Gonzalez said. “My biggest motivation is my kids [ages 12, 5 and 3] and [boxing] has become a passion, my world, my instrument to keep helping my family.”

Should Gonzalez capture a fourth belt, he’ll be closer to possibly challenging Manny Pacquiao’s record as an eight-division champion. Gonzalez can foresee a career that could have him fight four more divisions above him, up to 130 pounds.

“If I were to ever fight at 130, it’d be hard and probably about more money, but I feel I’m hitting harder now [at 115],” he said.

The HBO broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. PDT with unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin’s title defense against unbeaten welterweight champion Kell Brook at London’s O2 Arena.