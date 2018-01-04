Bob Arum working to finalize fights involving Oscar Valdez, Terence Crawford and Anthony Joshua

A busy stretch of negotiating is expected to lead to three pivotal boxing matches during an eight-week stretch in March and April, promoter Bob Arum said Thursday.

The first of those is expected for Carson’s StubHub Center on March 10, a World Boxing Organization featherweight title defense by Norwalk-trained Oscar Valdez against England’s former super-bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg.

“We’re finalizing everything. It’s essentially done,” Arum said.

Valdez (23-0, 19 knockouts) survived being knocked down by Genesis Servania on Sept. 22 in Tucson to land a knockdown of his own one round later, proceeding to victory by unanimous decision.

Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KOs) lost his belt to Northern Ireland’s Carl Frampton in early 2016 but has won three consecutive bouts since and is trained by seven-time trainer of the year Freddie Roach at Hollywood’s Wild Card Boxing Club.

Roach said Quigg begins camp Friday.

“He should beat Valdez. I don’t think Valdez is that good,” Roach said.

ESPN will televise the bout.

“Is it a gimme fight? No. Quigg is good, and Valdez has to be at his best to win,” Arum said. “It’s about good competition for him.”

Arum also said his co-promoter of heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is traveling for a weekend meeting with Eddie Hearn, who promotes two-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, for their planned March 31 unification bout in Cardiff, Wales.

“All the essential elements are done,” Arum said.

The undone matters include striking a television deal with Showtime for the bout and nailing down the start time. While fights in Europe typically air in the afternoon, U.S. time, it would be wise to have the fight begin before Final Four college basketball that same afternoon.

Additionally, Arum said he’s planning a weekend meeting in Atlanta with his unbeaten, former four-belt junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who will be there to watch the college football national championship game.

Arum is eyeing Crawford’s welterweight debut to be April 21 in Las Vegas against WBO champion Jeff Horn of Australia, whom Arum also promotes.

“I promote [Crawford], I don’t own him,” Arum said. “We still have to discuss the terms.”

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Follow Lance Pugmire on Twitter @latimespugmire