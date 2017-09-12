Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin make their grand arrivals in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez arrived Tuesday at a fight week that many critics, including Gennady Golovkin, suggested would never come.

The Mexican fighter savored the moment, letting it be known that he remembers.

“For the people who said this fight wasn’t going to happen [and] for the people who said [I’m] going to get knocked out, the answers will be [delivered] Saturday night,” Alvarez said in Spanish. “You’ll see.

“I’ve been in big events. I’ve been in big fights. I’ve prepared as I never have for the knockout. I’m motivated to give the fans a beautiful fight and answer a lot of questions.”

Golovkin, 35, and trainer Abel Sanchez have sought to accentuate the three-belt middleweight champion’s experience, poise and power in the ring, pointing to those assets as the deciding differences against former sparring partner Alvarez, 27, in Saturday’s bout at T-Mobile Arena.

FULL COVERAGE: Alvarez vs. Golovkin »

“One punch changes a life,” Golovkin said. “I have power. I know my power. I understand this is not a game, it’s a fight. You might win or you might go to the hospital. This is a real fight.”

Golovkin, from Kazakhstan, spoke after his grand arrival at the MGM Grand about the calmness that he experiences while walking to the ring on fight night.

Alvarez’s exuberance showed while describing his thoughts as he walks to the ring.

“Angry, focused … all the emotions,” Alvarez said, explaining the thrill of the looming challenge in the ring exceeds even his heart-pounding experience of drag racing in Mexico between fights. “That feeling you have when you walk into the ring, it’s different and unique.”

John Locher / Associated Press Unbeaten Gennady Golovkin is putting his three middleweight belts on the line against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. Unbeaten Gennady Golovkin is putting his three middleweight belts on the line against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 knockouts), a former two-division champion, will draw an estimated 40 million viewers on Mexican television networks Televisa and Azteca as he tries to defeat slightly favored Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs).

Alvarez’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who put the brakes on sending Alvarez into a Golovkin match after De La Hoya watched one of his champion middleweights, David Lemieux, being stopped by Golovkin in New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2015, said he’s pleased with what he has seen from Alvarez.

“Relaxed and focused — I like that,” De La Hoya said. “That’s what you want to see. Nobody’s afraid in boxing, especially Canelo.”

Sanchez is trying to create a fear factor, saying he expects Golovkin to overwhelm Alvarez because the Mexican couldn’t stop Miguel Cotto in a 155-pound fight or Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May.

“That he couldn’t hurt Cotto or Chavez tells me he’ll have a difficult time backing Gennady up,” Sanchez said. “If you can’t back Gennady up and he’s in your face, [Alvarez] is going to get hurt because he’s going to get hit. It’s a matter of who lands a punch that defines a fight and I believe Golovkin will be the one to do it.”

Alvarez said he accepts the suggestion by his 2013 opponent, Floyd Mayweather Jr., to go for body punches against Golovkin.

“I’ve always believed I can win the fight, and I’m going to win,” Alvarez said, contending Golovkin’s vulnerabilities “are there. You’ve got to know how to find them and attack them and you will all see Saturday night. [Body punching] is one of the plans. It’s a big risk to stay in there and work, but if you don’t risk, you don’t run the chance of winning.”

Alvarez said he is braced for the type of heavy action produced by legendary Mexican fighters and also great middleweights of the past such as Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

“The styles have the ingredients to make it a fight that will go down in history for several years [great] fights,” said Alvarez, agreeing when asked whether the bout could turn vicious.

“That’s what I visualize. There’s going to be a lot of punishment on both sides in this fight.”

BOXING

Main Event: Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) vs. Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs); Golovkin defending his World Boxing Assn., World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation middleweight belts

When: Saturday 5 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Television: HBO pay-per-view, $79.95

Undercard: Joseph Diaz Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs), South El Monte, vs. Jorge Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs), Mexico, featherweights; Randy Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs), Coachella, vs. Diego De La Hoya (19-0, nine KOs), Mexico, super-bantamweights; Ryan Martin (19-0, 11 KOs), Chattanooga, Tn., vs. Francisco Rojo (19-2, 12 KOs), Mexico, lightweights

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Follow Lance Pugmire on Twitter @latimespugmire