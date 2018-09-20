Anthony Joshua says a heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder will happen

“DAZN is big,” said Joshua, who previously fought on Showtime. “When I start meetings, I put trust in people. I put trust in [promoter] Eddie Hearn and my management team. Eddie told me I should get involved and sit down, hear out what’s going on. I wasn’t sold straight away, but you need to sift through everything and I found out this is a really good platform to be on. It’s new, it will take time to build, but we can’t wait to launch it.”