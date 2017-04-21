Friendly competition inspires three champions defending belts Saturday at StubHub Center

Gilberto Ramirez knows what it means for his close friends Oscar Valdez and Jessie Magdaleno to fight near their training home Saturday with world-title belts, but he’s also competitive enough to raise the stakes on them.

“I want to steal the show,” Ramirez said this week about the pay-per-view boxing card at StubHub Center starring promoter Bob Arum’s self-described “Three Amigos.”

Ramirez (34-0, 24 knockouts) is a 27-year-old World Boxing Organization super-middleweight champion from Mazatlan, Mexico, with model looks and a chance to emerge as Gennady Golovkin’s next opponent if Canelo Alvarez again veers away from the unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion.

“[Golovkin] is waiting for Canelo. I don’t think that [Canelo] wants to take a fight with Triple-G,” Ramirez said. “First things first for me on Saturday, but I want to keep winning and … I want to make that [Golovkin] fight happen.”

Ramirez’s first title defense is against an Eastern European, like Golovkin, in Ukraine’s Maxim Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), who’d like to impose his strength on the young champion who shed most of his pretty boy image by dominating rugged veteran Arthur Abraham last April.

An injured right hand forced an extended layoff for Ramirez, but he said the hand “is 100% recovered. I don’t feel pain. I feel better than before and I can hit really hard.

“The time is now. My team and I worked hard on that [Abraham] fight, and we became the champion of the world [by three 120-108 scores]. I’m again excited to show everyone how much I’ve trained.”

Former Mexican Olympian Valdez (21-0, 19 KOs) makes his second WBO featherweight title defense atop the card against his mandatory challenger, Miguel Marriaga.

Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs) will be making his first WBO super-bantamweight title defense against Brazil’s Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs).

“We’re excited to show everybody why we’re going to continue to be a champion,” Magdaleno said. “Every title test is difficult. Every fighter is dangerous at this level. I remain inspired to keep holding on to the belt. Each time I open that case and see that belt, it’s motivating.”

Both Valdez, 26, and Magdaleno, 25, are cornered by Southland trainer Manny Robles, who was edged out as 2016 trainer of the year by Shane McGuigan despite guiding Magdaleno to a victory over veteran Nonito Donaire.

Robles, 46, a former fighter groomed by his late father-trainer, Manny Sr., at hallowed training grounds like Azteca Gym in Bell, said building “a relationship, trust, working as hard as they do right alongside them,” has spawned deep belief from Valdez and Magdaleno.

“It’s about trying to be the best in the world,” Robles said of his fighters’ mind-sets. “Oscar and Jessie haven’t reached their full potential. There’s a lot more room for growth, and I don’t think I’m ever satisfied.”

The fighters train at the Rock in Carson, the same facility Ramirez has worked out of in the past.

Valdez said the trio’s bond toward a common goal is uplifting, whether it be their mutual willpower to avoid pizza as a weight-cut looms to cracking jokes as the fatiguing chores of training lead to exhaustion.

“It’s a great environment, great motivation,” Valdez said. “I see ‘Zurdo’ [Ramirez] do 10 rounds, I want to do 11. I want them to win, so then we can all go out and get pizza.”

BOXING

Main event

Oscar Valdez (21-0, 19 KOs), Lake Elsinore, vs. Miguel Marriaga (25-1, 21 KOs), Colombia, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight belt

When: Saturday, pay-per-view portion begins at 6 p.m.

Where: StubHub Center

Television: Pay-per-view, $44.95

Tickets: $36.70, $52, $77.50, $128.50 at axs.com, StubHub box office

Undercard

Gilberto Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs), Mexico, vs. Maxim Bursak (33-4-1, 15 KOs), Ukraine, for Ramirez’s WBO super-middleweight belt; Shakur Stevenson (pro debut), Newark, N.J., vs. Edgar Brito (3-2-1, 2 KOs), Phoenix, featherweights; Jessie Magdaleno (24-0, 17 KOs), Las Vegas, vs. Adeilson Dos Santos (18-2, 14 KOs), Brazil, for Magdaleno’s WBO super-bantamweight belt.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire