Deontay Wilder pushing to 'smoke out' Anthony Joshua for a fight as talks start this week

Deontay Wilder just reduced a former heavyweight champion to an embarrassed first-round knockout victim, allowing Wilder to join fellow champion Anthony Joshua in saying they’ve each knocked out every man they’ve fought.

By Wilder’s thinking, there’s no better time than now to begin discussions for an early 2018 showdown with England’s Joshua, and with talks scheduled to open this week, Wilder wants it known to all he’s not interested in a delay to further build up the meeting.

“I did not only what I needed to do, but what I said I would do,” Alabama’s Wilder (39-0, 38 knockouts) told the Los Angeles Times of his Saturday knockout of former champion Bermane Stiverne at Barclays Center in New York.

“So now we’re looking forward to next year, so we can finally see who’s the best. That’s what I want. I’m more motivated than ever.”

Like World Boxing Council champion Wilder, World Boxing Assn./International Boxing Federation champion Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) is linked to Showtime.

But with just one fight remaining in the deal and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, cozying up to HBO, there’s some prominent industry thinking that Joshua will let the anticipation for Wilder build by pursuing dates against the Tony Bellew-David Haye winner or former champion Tyson Fury, if he gets himself in shape.

“Joshua has said he fights who his fans want to see him fight because he wants to serve the people,” Wilder said. “[But] we’re seeing he’s not a man of his word. All I want is to prove to the people that I’m the best.”

Wilder’s push has been complicated by three positive performance-enhancing drug tests from opponents, including Russia’s Alexander Povetkin and Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.

“There’s not going to be no losing on this side. I’m going to retire undefeated. That’s how confident I am in myself,” Wilder said. “I want people to know I want the fight, and we’re going to try to make it happen.”

As talks between Hearn and Wilder’s manager, Al Haymon, are scheduled to occur this week, Wilder said Hearn could be the one to complicate what seems to be a perfectly timed Joshua-Wilder meeting.

“They’re not seeming like they really want the fight. Eddie Hearn’s … a businessman. Personally, I like the guy. I think he’s funny. But business-wise, I think he’s a crook, a snake.

“We’re catching him in lies. He’s a promoter. … I think he’s nervous that all that we’ve built is going to come tumbling down.”

Wilder enters the talks unwilling to accept B-side status, saying the purse split should be 50-50.

“He’s a champion. I’m a champion,” Wilder said. “So when they give me this A side, B side, that’s just an excuse to not let the fight happen. This is a straight split down the middle.”

Joshua drew 90,000 to Wembley Stadium in April when he defeated long-reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko by 11th-round technical knockout in a live-Showtime, delayed-HBO broadcast. He returned last month to win by 10th-round TKO versus a replacement opponent in front of more than 75,000 at a Cardiff, Wales, stadium.

“If he comes to America, he’s unknown without me, and if he wants to make the most money, he needs to come here. The mecca of boxing will always be America,” Wilder said.

Wilder isn’t resigned to a scenario in which he could fight former title challenger Dominic Breazeale of Upland in a first-half 2018 bout, perhaps at Staples Center.

“We’re going to have to smoke [Joshua] out,” Wilder said. “Does he want the fight now? No. But all the fans have to keep on him, keep asking him.

“I want this now, and I don’t see what’s the problem. I’m not worried about Breazeale yet. We want to know who’s the best. It’s going to be a great fight.”